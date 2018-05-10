Raytheon Dedicates New Facilities at Missile Systems Business

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued May 10, 2018)

TUCSON, Ariz. --- Raytheon Company executives, along with federal, state and local officials, and local business leaders, dedicated new facilities at Raytheon Missile Systems. This is part of a large-scale expansion and modernization project to increase capacity and capability at Raytheon's Tucson operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in front of newly-built structures that will house many of the 2,000 new employees the company is hiring to support business growth.



Aerial view of new construction at the Raytheon Missile Systems Tucson, Arizona, plant site



New buildings scheduled for completion this year include an advanced testing facility, a multi-purpose building and a customer access center. The expansion is planned for completion in 2020 and includes:



--New buildings.

--Infrastructure upgrades.

--Engineering and manufacturing enhancements.

--High-powered computing capabilities.



Raytheon Missile Systems is designing, engineering, testing and manufacturing some of the most advanced aerospace and defense technologies of today and the future, including missile defense systems, hypersonic missiles and space vehicles. Arizona's supportive environment for business investment and growth is an enabler of Raytheon's success.



"Our expansion supports the nation's military, the security of America's allies and the U.S., state and local economies," said Dr. Taylor W. Lawrence, Raytheon Missile Systems president. "This project validates Southern Arizona's strengths in innovation, technology and quality of life for our growing workforce, and has been made possible by the strong collaboration and support of government and private sector partners."



Raytheon's recent expansion is expected to result in billions of dollars of economic impact throughout Arizona over 10 years. Partners in the expansion include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson, Sun Corridor Inc., Tucson Airport Authority and Tucson Electric Power.



-- State of Arizona: "With more than 500 suppliers around Arizona and a workforce of nearly 12,000 people, Raytheon continues to have a positive economic impact throughout our state," Ducey said. "Increasing Raytheon's infrastructure and job growth in Arizona is a major win for all of us, and the result of solid partnerships statewide."



-- Pima County: "Pima County works with our regional partners to create an environment supportive of innovation and opportunity for Raytheon," said Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson. "Raytheon has been a terrific partner in boosting the economy of Pima County and we appreciate its commitment to our community. These are the high-paying, high-tech jobs every community strives to have."



"Pima County worked diligently with all of our governmental partners to understand Raytheon's issues and achieve solutions," said Pima County Supervisor Ramón Valadez. "We literally moved county roads and invested in buffer space because we understand the economic value of Raytheon to Pima County. It's been a great partnership."



-- City of Tucson: "Tucson's partnership with Raytheon goes way back," said Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. "We're very pleased to see this construction reach completion and to welcome the new employees who will be working in these new buildings."



Raytheon Missile Systems is Southern Arizona's largest private employer with an annual statewide economic impact of more than $2.1 billion.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



-ends-

