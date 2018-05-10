Artillery Units of Western MD Receive a Batch of Shturm-S Anti-Tank Self-Propelled Systems

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 10, 2018)

Artillery units of the combined arms army of the Western Military District have received the Shturm-S anti-tank missile complexes.



More than ten anti-tank missile complexes have been supplied in accordance with the State Defence Order. Such reinforcement of the fleet will boost combat capabilities of the army.



The system can locate targets in any weather conditions, terrain and the time of day. It helps to engage all small-sized armoured targets and helicopters in hovering flight and when approaching the target.



