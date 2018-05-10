Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group to support Bangladesh Air Force

(Source: Marshall Aerospace; issued May 10, 2018)

In accordance with a Government-to-Government agreement for the sale of former Royal Air Force C-130J aircraft from the UK Ministry of Defence to the Bangladesh Air Force, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group is pleased to announce a contract with the Bangladesh Air Force for the support of the aircraft. The contract was signed today during a ceremony held at the Bangladesh Air Headquarters in Dhaka in the presence of representatives from both the Bangladesh and British Government, including the Defence Equipment Sales Authority of the UK Ministry of Defence.



Commenting on the contract, Alistair McPhee, CEO of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, said “We are delighted to have secured this important contract with the Bangladesh Air Force in close cooperation with the UK MoD’s Defence Equipment Sales Authority. Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has experience in delivering total support solutions to a wide range of C-130 operators and we wish to thank the Bangladesh Air Force for the trust they have shown in our capabilities.”



Speaking at the signing ceremony, a Bangladesh Air Force Representative said, “The acquisition of C-130J aircraft from the Royal Air Force provides a key enhancement to our current airlift capability. It is important for the Bangladesh Air Force to be able to rely on a trusted partner like Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group to deliver the necessary levels of operational support as we prepare to take the step from B to J model of C-130. Having supported the Royal Air Force fleet of C-130 since 1966, we are very confident in Marshall’s capabilities and we welcome the breadth of knowledge and experience that they will bring to our Air Force.”



During her speech at the signing ceremony, Her Excellency Alison Blake CMG, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said “This is a success story for both the UK and Bangladesh. We share a commitment to global stability and security and these aircraft will help Bangladesh deliver in this vital area. We recognise the important role of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group as the UK Government’s industrial partner who will provide the technical expertise to deliver this programme.



This multi-year contract will see Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group deliver a total support solution to the Bangladesh Air Force C-130J covering aircraft maintenance, logistics support including the provision of spare parts and ground support equipment for establishing local capabilities, as well as engineering services to ensure the effective operation of the fleet.



The company will also be carrying out important modifications to the aircraft, such as the design, development and installation of a MEDEVAC capability, to enable the Bangladesh Air Force to carry out important tasks within the country and overseas delivering support to UN missions. In addition, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group will be providing in-country technical support to the operator for an initial period along with specific technical services to support the longer-term sustainment of the fleet.



