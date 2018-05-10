Defense Contracting: Use by the Department of Defense of Indefinite-Delivery Contracts from Fiscal Years 2015 through 2017

(Source: US Government Accountability Office; issued May 10, 2018)

The Department of Defense (DOD) largely relies on subpart 16.5 of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and subpart 216.5 of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement regarding indefinite-delivery contracts, with supporting guidance at the military department level.Roughly 40 percent of DOD contract obligations in fiscal years 2015 through 2017 were on indefinite-delivery contracts. Of the DOD awards for the indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract type during this period, about three-quarters were made to a single contractor, rather than multiple contractors.In general, for the IDIQ contracts we reviewed, DOD included ordering provisions that contemplated competition among the contract holders for subsequent orders. However, nearly all of the contracts we reviewed contained provisions that, while not explicitly limiting competition, may have the potential, under certain circumstances, to reduce the number of contractors who are eligible to compete for the orders.Generally, these provisions were in service of some other goal, such as increasing federal contracting opportunities for small businesses by setting aside certain task or delivery order competitions among these firms.The National Defense Authorization Act for 2017 contained a provision for GAO to report on DOD's use of indefinite-delivery contracts during fiscal years 2015 through 2017. This report identifies (1) policies and guidance DOD uses regarding indefinite-delivery contracts; (2) characteristics of DOD indefinite-delivery contracts for fiscal years 2015 through 2017, including the number of contracts, obligations on orders, and extent of competition; and (3) the extent to which selected DOD indefinite-delivery contracts may have limited future opportunities for competition.-ends-