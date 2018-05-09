Thales Sea Fire Naval Air Defense Radar Enters Production

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 09, 2018)

LIMOURS, France --- Thales Group's first Sea Fire radar for the French Navy's FTI future medium-size frigates program is now in production. The Sea Fire is fully solid-state multifunction radar with a four-panel phased array antenna. It is designed for roles ranging from ship self-defense to extended air defense, providing protection from conventional, asymmetric and emerging air and surface threats.



The French defense procurement agency (DGA) awarded the FTI contract to develop and build five 4,000 tons frigates to Naval Group in April 2017. The first of these five vessels will be delivered in 2023 and will enter active service in 2025.



Thales says that the Sea Fire radar concept is the culmination of three years of advanced research into new radar technologies and architectures, conducted with the support of the DGA. It is tailored to evolving requirements and the new threats faced by the French Navy, particularly supersonic missiles.



The company says that this digital radar is at the forefront of technological innovation and benefits from all Thales's Big Data and cybersecurity expertise, and that subsequent software developments will further improve the product's performance and operational reliability throughout its lifecycle.



The first Sea Fire radar will be installed for qualification testing at the DGA facilities in Saint-Mandrier in 2019. Thales will then deliver the four panel arrays of the first Sea Fire radar to Naval Group shipyard in Lorient in 2020, supporting the FTI program.



