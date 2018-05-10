Statement by Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Ms. Dana W. White on Niger Investigation Report
(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 10, 2018)
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis concluded his review of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) investigative report on the enemy ambush in Tongo Tongo, Niger on October 4, 2017, that resulted in the tragic loss of four U.S. Service members and four Nigerien partners.

The investigation spanned three continents and took three months to complete. AFRICOM conducted a thorough investigation of the events and circumstances relevant to the ambush to provide the answers the Nation and the families deserve. However, no amount of investigation or corrective action will ease the agonizing grief that the families of our fallen must feel. The Department hopes that the families will take pride and comfort in knowing - as this investigation makes clear - that their loved ones fought and died bravely in defense of our Nation, its people, and the values we hold dear. It is also important to thank our Nigerien partners and French allies who aided and supported the entire team.

The Secretary examined the investigation report in great detail and concurs with recommendations contained in the report. The Secretary directed implementation of the recommendations without delay and directed a status report be provided to him within 120 days.

Secretary Mattis concluded there are institutional and organizational issues, not isolated to this event that must be addressed immediately by the Department of Defense. He directed a number of specific actions to examine, evaluate, and make recommendations on Department personnel practices to improve operational units' readiness and lethality. Among others, he directed the Department of the Army to conduct an assessment of the training Special Forces receive and provide to partner forces, and to review its pre-deployment training to ensure that units are adequately prepared for operational requirements.

The Secretary also directed U.S. Special Operations Command to review training, operating procedures, operational-level planning, and other factors relevant to the ambush in Tongo Tongo. The Secretary of the Army and U.S. Special Forces Command will report back to Secretary Mattis with their findings and recommendations within 120 days.

Secretary Mattis also directed the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness, specifically the Close Combat Lethality Task Force, to review all Department policies that adversely impact operational units' cohesion or lethality.

Secretary Mattis sent his findings and a copy of the AFRICOM investigation to the senior civilian and military leaders of the Department and the commanders of all combatant commands with instructions to review this report as a sober reminder of the need to develop and maintain the highest level of combat skills in the Nation's military forces.

This report documents critical lessons learned for the continuing fight against violent extremist organizations around the world. As painful as the loss of our soldiers is, it is our duty to honor their sacrifice and learn from this operation in our constant effort to improve our training, tactics, techniques, procedures and operations.

(ends)



Department of Defense Press Briefing on the results of the Investigation into the October 4, 2017, Ambush in Niger
(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 10, 2018)
WASHINGTON --- Colonel Rob Manning, Director, Defense Press Office; Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Robert S. Karem; Marine Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Army Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., chief of staff, U.S. Africa Command; Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White


GENERAL THOMAS D. WALDHAUSER: Good afternoon, everyone. We are here this afternoon to brief you on the findings of U.S. Africa Command's investigation into the ambush of U.S. and Nigerien soldiers near the Tongo -- TongoTongo, Niger in early October 2017, and also to answer your questions.

Before we begin however, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in this attack. On 4 October 2017, Sergeant First Class Jeremiah Johnson, Staff Sergeant Bryan Black, Staff Sergeant Dustin Wright and Sergeant La David Johnson died valiantly in the service to our nation.

Two additional soldiers were also wounded in this attack. We honor their sacrifices and salute their courage. I also want to extend my sympathies to the families of the Nigerien partners who were killed and injured that day, as well.

We are grateful to the Nigerien and French forces who did not hesitate to come to the aid of the American and Nigerien team. In a moment, I will ask Mr. Robert Karem, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs to provide a strategic overview of why U.S. forces are in Niger.

Then I will turn to Major General Roger Cloutier, the investigating officer, to discuss the facts surrounding the attack and his findings. As the Commander of U.S. Africa Command, I am responsible for all U.S. military activities of the six subordinate component commanders, from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Special Operations Command, flag officer commanders in 53 of the countries on the African continent.

Accordingly, I take ownership for all the events connected to the ambush of 4 October. Again, the responsibility is mine. In my duties as the Combatant Commander, I directed Major General Cloutier to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack near Tongo Tongo. (end of excerpt)


-ends-




