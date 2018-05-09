Saab Unveils its Gripen Aerostructures Plant in Brazil

(Source: Saab; issued May 09, 2018)

Saab unveils a 5,000-square-meter facility for its future Gripen fighter jet aerostructures plant: Saab Aeronáutica Montagens (SAM), in the city of São Bernardo do Campo, in São Paulo state, Brazil. This is another important step in the Gripen Programme in Brazil.



Saab Aeronáutica Montagens (SAM) will produce aerostructures for the Brazilian Gripen fighter and is preparing to become part of Saab´s global supply chain.



"We are transferring knowledge and production capacity for complex aerostructures to Brazil, in compliance with our offset agreement. The plant is planned to be part of the global Saab supply chain for the civil aviation and defence markets," explains Mikael Franzén, Head of Business Unit Gripen Brazil, Saab Aeronautics.



SAM will be responsible for producing six complex structural parts for Gripen acquired by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), such as the tail cone, aerodynamic brakes, wing box, front fuselage for the single-seat and two-seat versions and the rear fuselage for the single-seat version of the aircraft.



"This is the beginning of the plant installation. We are setting up the office, hiring personnel and suppliers. By 2020 the entire plant structure will be ready to start manufacturing Gripen components," explains Marcelo Lima, SAM's Director-General.



When the operations starts at SAM in 2020, it will be with 55 employees. That number will until 2024 increase to 200. Among them engineers and technicians, who until then will be trained in Linköping, Sweden, for up to 24 months.



"The new jobs in the plant will be for highly skilled people to work on complex fuselage structures, both metallic and composite, driving our technology transfer programme. At the end of this project, we will have added more than 84,000 hours of training for SAM employees alone," says Marcelo Lima.



Partnership with Akaer



Saab AB will be the majority shareholder in SAM with 90 percent and the Brazilian engineering company Akaer will be a minority shareholder with 10 percent. At the same time, Saab increases its stake in Akaer to 28 percent in a stock swap agreement.



"The partnership with Akaer began even before Saab was selected by the FAB. The work began with the development of structural parts and engineering, and now it is also active in the manufacturing area. Since 2009, Akaer has worked more than half a million hours on the Gripen Programme.," says Mikael Franzén.



“Akaer’s share participation in SAM strengthens our long-lasting partnership with Saab and it is in accordance with the strategy of expansion, diversification and internationalization of our business”, said Cesar Augusto Teixeira Andrade e Silva, president and CEO of Akaer.



In these 32 months of the Gripen Programme in Brazil, Saab, together with its industrial partners and the FAB, has contributed to the development of the defence industry in Brazil and helped create new skilled jobs, including the region of São Bernardo do Campo, which will also benefit and enjoy increased revenue.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions in the defence and civil security markets. Saab has operations and employees on every continent. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



(ends)



Saab Seeks to Expand Partnerships In the Defense Sector with Brazil

(Source: Brazil Ministry of Defense; issued May 09, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BRAZIL --- Defense Minister Acting Joaquim Silva and Luna on Wednesday welcomed Sweden's ambassador to Brazil, Per-Arne Hjelmborn, Saab President Hakan Buskhe and a delegation of representatives from the company which is Brazil's partner in the Gripen NG project, which aims to re-equip the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) fighter fleet, in a process involving a high rate of technology transfer.



At the meeting, which was attended by the FAB commander, Brigadier Nivaldo Rossato, and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Armed Forces (EMCFA), Admiral Ademir Sobrinho, the Swedes spoke about the excellent relationship between the two countries, about the quality of the Gripen project, and expressed interest in expanding partnerships with the Brazilian government, including increasing Swedish investments in Brazil.



"I would like to say that the relations between the two countries are excellent, and that we are very anxious to expand the relationship with Brazil," he said. "We understand that the Gripen project is the central focus of this relationship, but we also want to look at the future," he added.



The defense minister said that the interest in expanding the relationship with Sweden is also great for Brazil, and explained that one of the priorities is related to the effort to protect the country's extensive land border.



"Our challenge is great and, in this sense, it is of our total interest to search for state-of-the-art technologies that can expand our capacity to protect airspace, where our common project is inserted," said the minister.



Brigadier Rossato highlighted the success of the partnership between Brazil and Sweden in the scope of the Gripen project, and spoke about the important knowledge that is being acquired by Brazilian engineers involved in the action.



From the head of the EMCFA, Admiral Ademir Sobrinho, Saab representatives heard that Brazil's great interest is focused on the development of systems and equipment that will increasingly enable a joint action between the Navy, Army and Air Force, in the so-called "interoperability" between the Forces.



Saab representatives said that by the end of this week they will meet with ministers and representatives of major Swedish agencies to deal with projects that may be closed with the Brazilian government, and have also drawn the interest of the Swedish Defense Minister meeting with Minister Silva e Luna.



-ends-

