Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 10, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $242,090,000 firm-fixed-price contract for fiscal 2018 Navy and foreign military sales (FMS) to Qatar for the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2 guided missile round pack, missile ordnance alterations, and spares.



RAM is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $529,774,921.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy (43.5 percent), and the governments of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey (56.5 percent), under the FMS program.



Work will be performed in Ottobrunn, Germany (43.8 percent); Tucson, Arizona (34.7 percent); Rocket Center, West Virginia (8.8 percent); Dallas Texas (1.7 percent); Mason, Ohio (1.6 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (1.6 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1.4 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (1.2 percent); and other U.S. locations (5.2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



If exercised, the options will deliver before September 2023.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $136,738,957; and fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,351,043 is obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $5,000,000 is obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), International Agreement. The synopsis was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (N00024-18-C-5425)



