Communiqué

Latest FAC images of Embraer KC-390 overrun accident at Gavião Peixoto on 2018-05-05 reveal enormous extent of damage to the foreward fuselage und underside of the porotype. Salvation is ongoing. https://t.co/HBWbqKCOsP pic.twitter.com/liBP4zj9qU — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) May 10, 2018

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil --- Embraer informs that after an initial evaluation of the KC-390, prototype 001, which was involved in an incident on May 05, when it experienced a runway excursion while performing ground tests at Embraer's Gavião Peixoto (SP) facility, extensive damage was identified on each of the three landing gear of the aircraft, as well as damage to the structure of the fuselage. Initial analyses indicate that the aircraft and all systems behaved normally, according to the design characteristics.The Company is evaluating the planning schedule for the continuation of certification tests, including the possibility of transferring some tests to prototype 002 and to the first series aircraft, which are already in an advanced stage of assembly. Embraer maintains its forecast for the achievement of the Final Operational Capability, object of the final military certification of the aircraft, as well as the first delivery to the Brazilian Air Force, in the fourth quarter of 2018.The Company has already initiated the investigation to find the causes of the incident and remains at the disposal of the aeronautical authorities.Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.-ends-