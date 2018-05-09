Swedish PM to Testify As Witness In Brazil Fighter Jet Case (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 9, 2018)

STOCKHOLM --- Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been summoned to testify next month as a witness in a Brazilian corruption case involving the purchase of fighter jets by Brazil, the Stockholm District Court said on Wednesday.Lofven will be asked in a Swedish court about his contacts with Brazil’s former presidents Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva regarding the country’s purchase of Saab Gripen fighters in a deal struck five years ago.The request to testify came from Brazil’s Ministry of Justice on behalf of the defendants, including Lula, a court document seen by Reuters showed. Lula’s lawyers say the case amounts to “political persecution”.Lofven, who is not suspected of any wrongdoing, lobbied for a Gripen deal when he was the head of the powerful trade union IF Metall. He became chairman of the Social Democratic Party in early 2012. He was elected prime minister in the autumn of 2014.A spokeswoman for the Swedish prime minister said Lofven had not yet received a summons but that he was ready to testify and answer any questions in court. (end of excerpt)-ends-