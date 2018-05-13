Bell 505 Receives Certification in China

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued May 13, 2018)

BEIJING, China --- Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, has received certification for the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. This is a major milestone for the international expansion of the Bell 505, as anticipation is growing in country to receive the deliveries of over 110 aircraft.



“We are thrilled to receive this certification in one of the fastest growing markets for the Bell 505,” said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, Commercial Business – International, Bell. “This achievement marks the Bell 505’s continued international success and broadens its global presence.”



Already demonstrating excellent performance with customers all over the world and with ongoing demo tours in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America; the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X incorporates the familiarity of the Jet Ranger family with new advanced avionics technology.



Its reliability, speed, performance and maneuverability are integrated with a flat floor and open cabin that is configurable for a wide variety of missions and payloads. The spacious cabin can accommodate four passengers for corporate travel or be configured for internal cargo missions by removing quick disconnect cabin seats.



Along with a reliable drivetrain and rotor system, these features make the Bell 505 a true multi-mission aircraft in the short light single-engine market.



-ends-

