Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers and Tu-142 Long-Range ASW Airplanes Complete Scheduled Flight Over Neutral Waters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 12, 2018)

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Aerospace Forces and Tu-142 long-range ASW airplanes of the Russian Naval Air Force have successfully completed a scheduled flight over neutrals waters of the Arctic Ocean, Bering Sea and Sea of Okhotsk on May 11.



During the flight, the Russian aircraft were escorted by the MiG-31 and Su-35 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Forces.



The Tu-95MS and Tu-142 aircraft practiced in-flight refueling during the 17-hour flight.



Two US Air Force's F-22 fighters were escorting the Russian aircraft along the patrol route during 40 minutes at a distance of 100m.



The Russian strategic bombers have performed all air patrol missions in full scale.



Strategic and naval aviation make flights over neutral waters in the Arctic, Atlantic, Black Sea and Pacific Ocean on a regular basis.

All flights are made in strict compliance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace, not violating the borders of any foreign countries.



