GE LM2500+G4 Gas Turbine Powers New FREMM Frigate Delivered to Italian Navy

(Source: GE Aviation; issued May 11, 2018)

EVENDALE, Ohio --– GE’s Marine Solutions reports that the seventh multi-purpose FREMM frigate Federico Martinengo, was recently delivered to the Italian Navy by shipyard Fincantieri. All of the Italian Navy’s new Carlos Bergamini-class FREMM frigates (10-ship program) feature the same power dense GE LM2500+G4 gas turbine in a COmbined Diesel eLectric And Gas turbine (CODLAG) propulsion system.



In 2013, Fincantieri delivered the first Italian FREMM, Carlo Bergamini. In addition to the Italian FREMM frigates, DCNS shipyard in Lorient, France, is well underway having delivered six FREMM frigates in a 10-ship program. These sophisticated surface combatants use the same 35.3-megawatt LM2500+G4 gas turbine. Eight of the FREMM frigates are for the French Navy, and single ships have been delivered to the Moroccan and Egyptian Navies.



Fincantieri ship designs using GE LM2500 family of engines are being considered by other international navies including the United States’ new guided missile FFG(X) frigate and Australia’s SEA 5000 frigate. GE has delivered more than 700 marine engines to the U.S. Navy, providing 97% of the commissioned propulsion gas turbines for this fleet. The Royal Australian Navy also has extensive experience and an established logistics support program in place for GE LM2500 family of engines.



The GE LM2500 family includes the base LM2500 (25.1 MW), the LM2500+ (30.2 MW) and the LM2500+G4 (35.3 MW). The LM2500 is the most reliable and proven gas turbine in the market with over 15 million hours in marine applications and another 90+ million hours in industrial applications. To date, 1,450 GE gas turbines have been delivered onboard 646 naval ships serving 35 navies worldwide. The large worldwide fleet of GE marine and industrial gas turbines has a 98% availability and 99% reliability.



Separately, GE LM2500+G4 marine gas turbines will soon power the Italian Navy’s new Pattugliatori Polivalenti d’Altura (PPA) multipurpose offshore patrol ships. GE’s contract includes an order for seven LM2500+G4 gas turbines. The ship’s flexible and unique hybrid propulsion plant will feature small gearbox mounted-motors for low speed operations, two propulsion diesels for mid-speed service and the LM2500+G4 gas turbine to reach 32+ knots. GE also will be responsible for the electrical system integration of the hybrid system.



The PPA project is an example of the GE Store: the LM2500+G4 gas turbines will be built in Evendale, Ohio; Avio Aero will manufacture the LM2500+G4 turbine control system at its facility in Brindisi, Italy; and GE Power Conversion will manufacture the drives.



GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,100 to 70,656 shaft horsepower/4.6 to 52.7 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



