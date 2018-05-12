Bangabandhu Satellite 1 Successfully Launched

(Source: Thales Alenia Space; issued May 12, 2018

CANNES --- The very first satellite of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Satellite-1, successfully took off from Cape Canaveral launch site on-board a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket, after leaving the Thales Alenia Space Cannes site in March 28th.



It is a very historical and exciting moment for the entire nation of Bangladesh to watch its very first satellite taking off for Space successfully. This telecommunications and Broadcasting satellite is targeted to narrow the digital divide, as it will take broadcasting and telecommunication services to rural areas and introduce profitable services, including direct-to-home services, across the country and over the region.



Thales Alenia Space was in charge of the design, production, testing and the delivery in orbit of Bangabandhu Satellite-1, and also took charge of the two ground segments (Primary and Secondary), which will benefit of the SpaceOps tools for the mission planning and monitoring.



Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is fitted with 26 Ku-Band and 14 C-Band transponders. It offers capacity in Ku-Band over Bangladesh and its territorial waters of the Bay of Bengal, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Philippines and Indonesia; it also provides capacity in C-Band over the whole region. Bangabandhu Satellite-1 solution includes all necessary components to manage the customer business and to provide end-user services to network operator.



Thales Alenia Space believe that its reliable solution will ensure immediate generation of revenues for our customer BTRC (Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission) as soon as the In Orbit Test (IOT) is completed. Thales Alenia Space is very proud to participate in this historical milestone for Bangladesh towards the space technology.



More technical details



Bangabandhu Satellite-1 system is specified in term of end-user service utilization and performances to provide:



--Direct To Home (DTH): service consisting of multiplexed digital television, radio and associated data direct to very small antennas.

--Video Distribution: multiplexed digital television, radio and associated data services to medium-sized antennas

--VSAT Private Networks: shall support private networks consisting of voice, data, video and Internet services, to banks, gas stations, etc. with medium-sized antennas.

--Broadband: service that allows the end-user (individual, organization, corporation or Government) to remotely access the Internet at high speed with high quality of service.

--Communications Trunks: wide band high data rate point-to-point services



Combining 40 years of experience and a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, Thales Alenia Space architects design and deliver high technology solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures.



Governments, institutions and companies rely on Thales Alenia Space to design, operate and deliver satellite-based systems that help them position and connect anyone or anything, everywhere, help observe our planet, help optimize the use of our planet's – and our solar system’s – resources.





A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies’ Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services and solutions. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of about 2.6 billion euros in 2017 and has 7,980 employees in nine countries.



-ends-

