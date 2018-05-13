People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) spokesman Colonel Shen Jinke yesterday said that the PLAAF had launched military aircraft from separate airbases under both the Eastern and Southern Theater Commands in a coordinated flight around Taiwan.
Of note was the inclusion of the PLAAF’s Su-35 jets and its first mission with its H-6K bombers, a derivative of the former Soviet Union’s Tupolev Tu-16, Shen said.
Beijing signed a US$2 billion contract with Moscow for 24 of the jets in November 2015, the first foreign export of the Sukhoi Su-35. The first aircraft was delivered in December 2016.
The Su-35’s air and sea combat abilities far outstrip the Chengdu Aerospace Corp-produced J-20 fighter.
Chinese-language Asia-Pacific Defense magazine editor-in-chief Cheng Chi-wen said the F-16 Viper (F-16V) is the only combat aircraft in Taiwan’s arsenal capable of going toe-to-toe with the Su-35, but the F-16Vs have yet to take part in exercises since their upgrades, which began in January last year.
This is a negative factor for the nation’s overall defense strategy, he said.
Air Force Command Headquarters said Taiwan deployed its Indigenous Defense Fighters and F-16s to tail the Chinese aircraft.
The air force later added photographs to its Facebook page to show that it had effectively followed the movements of the Chinese aircraft.
