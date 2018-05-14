Funding Stream Doubles for U.S. Navy Tactical Data Links Program

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 14, 2018)

by Greg Giaquinto

The U.S. Navy’s need to exchange information rapidly is fueling an $800 million funding stream for tactical datalinks over the next 10 years (2018-2027). This projection from Forecast International is nearly double the amount it forecast for the decade 2017-2026, in part the result of the Tactical Data Link program’s new Network Tactical Common Data Link project.



Tactical datalinks are communications systems that support the near real-time exchange of data. The Tactical Data Link program engages in activities ranging from dynamic network management and cryptographic modernization to frequency remapping. The new Network Tactical Common Data Link project explores ways for multiple sources (airborne, surface, subsurface, man-portable) to transmit and receive real-time ISR data simultaneously, and for command and control information (voice, data, imagery, and full-motion video) to be exchanged across dissimilar joint, service, coalition, and civil networks.



In the near term – 2018 through 2021 – funding for the Tactical Data Links program will average $100 million a year. Look for funding to dip in 2022 and then slowly rise through 2027.



