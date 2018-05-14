Naval Construction Programs—Mobilisation

(Source: Australian National Audit Office; issued May 14, 2018)

1. The Australian Government’s 2016 Defence White Paper committed $89 billion for new Royal Australian Navy (Navy) ships and submarines and to develop a permanent naval shipbuilding industry in Australia.The Government’s continuous naval shipbuilding program includes:-- a rolling acquisition of submarines, with construction commencing from 2022 to 2023 as part of the Future Submarine program;-- a continuous build program for major surface combatants, commencing with the Future Frigate program from 2020; and-- a continuous build program for minor naval vessels, commencing with two Offshore Patrol Vessels in South Australia from 2018, and transferring to Western Australia in 2020.2. The White Paper identified that in addition to delivering the individual capabilities required by the Navy, the continuous naval shipbuilding program seeks to generate economic growth and sustain Australian jobs.13. The Government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan (the Plan) was released on 16 May 2017. The Plan outlines how Defence will deliver the naval capabilities outlined in the 2016 Defence White Paper and develop a national shipbuilding enterprise in Australia. The Plan ‘provides the Government’s vision of an Australian naval shipbuilding enterprise and details the investment that the Government will make in delivering on its commitment to that enterprise’.24. Defence’s mobilisation of its naval construction programs was selected for audit due to its cost; significance to future Defence capability; longevity; national scope; and the significant implementation risks involved. In addition, early examination of the Plan is intended to provide assurance to the Parliament on the extent to which implementation to date supports achievement of the Plan. This audit is the third in a series of performance audits on recent naval shipbuilding programs. Other recent audits are: the Air Warfare Destroyer Program and the Future Submarine—Competitive Evaluation Process undertaken in 2014 and 2017 respectively.35. The objective of the audit is to assess the effectiveness to date of the Department of Defence’s planning for the mobilisation of its continuous shipbuilding programs in Australia.6. The high-level audit criteria are:-- Defence has developed an integrated approach to the mobilisation of its shipbuilding programs;-- Defence has developed fit-for-purpose plans for each of its shipbuilding programs, which address key requirements, schedules and enablers; and-- Defence has commenced mobilisation activities in accordance with relevant plans and government decisions.7. The audit scope is limited to key planning and mobilisation activities for the naval shipbuilding programs. The audit does not seek to provide assurance on the detailed management and progress of individual programs and platforms.Conclusion8. Defence continues to work towards effective planning and mobilisation to deliver the Australian Government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan. Successful implementation will depend on actively managing the high to extreme levels of associated risk.While the key elements for success have been identified through the Naval Shipbuilding Plan—focussing on infrastructure, workforce, the industrial base, and a national approach—progress in the planning and delivery of those key elements is mixed. High-level governance arrangements to coordinate and advise on implementation of the Plan are still evolving. Defence is currently meeting scheduled milestones to deliver the Offshore Patrol Vessel, Future Frigate and Future Submarine construction programs, although each program is still at an early stage.9. Defence has identified the key elements for a successful continuous shipbuilding enterprise. The Australian Government identified four key program enablers in its 2017 Naval Shipbuilding Plan—infrastructure, workforce, the industrial base, and a national approach. Implementation of the Plan is based on ‘guiding principles’ adopted by the Government, which were informed by lessons learned from previous Australian shipbuilding programs including the Collins Class submarine and Hobart Class Destroyer. The guiding principles focus on achieving productivity, the selection of mature ship designs4, limiting unique Australian design changes, and adopting an integrated approach to design and construction.10. At this early stage, the effectiveness of governance arrangements cannot be established. In response to internal governance reviews, Defence appointed a senior responsible officer for the Plan in early 2018. A framework of senior advisory and coordinating committees has also been established.11. Defence’s planning and mobilisation activities relating to the four key enablers of the Naval Shipbuilding Plan remain a work in progress. Specifically:-- short term shipbuilding infrastructure requirements have been identified and construction of infrastructure has commenced, with longer term requirements under development;-- a workforce plan for the naval construction programs as a whole is currently under development, however, the cost-effectiveness of Defence’s approach to maintaining a shipbuilding workforce between the end of the Hobart Class Destroyer build and the new surface ship programs has not been established;-- the broad areas of industrial reform required to achieve productive and cost-effective naval construction programs have been identified, but there has been no decision how these reforms might be achieved; and-- initial activities have commenced towards adopting a national approach.12. Defence is currently meeting scheduled milestones for the naval construction programs, noting that each program is in its early stages. Over time, Defence has advised the Government of the high to extreme risks the shipbuilding programs present. Certain risks are now being realised, including the progress of the Offshore Patrol Vessel through second gate approval without detailed sustainment costs and finalised commercial arrangements.13. Defence has not updated its cost assumptions for its naval construction programs to reflect the earlier design and build milestones for its surface ships and the decision to build the Future Submarine in Australia.-ends-