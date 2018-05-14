India to Equip LCA with Bvraam

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 14, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- India will arm its Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) with Meteor-class beyond visual range air-to-air missile. This missile will boost the firepower of the LCA. The Indian Air Force has ordered missiles required for 83 Mark 1A Tejas fighter jets.



India has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for Meteor class missile. The Meteor is manufactured by MBDA. Meteor has a range of over 100 kilometers. Currently, this missile arms the Eurofighter Typhoon, Saab's Gripen, and Dassault's Rafale.



India has ordered 36 Rafale aircraft and wants to acquire the Meteor missile.



