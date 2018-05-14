Russia and Egypt Strengthen and Expand Relations in Military Sphere

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 14, 2018)

Today, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Acting Defence Minister, held negotiations with Colonel General Sedki Sobhy, the Defence Minister of Egypt.



“We see stable progress of expanding cooperation in military sphere. We salute Egypt’s aspiration to equip its armed forces with modern armament and military hardware made in Russia”, Sergei Shoigu stressed.



At the same time he pointed out that Russia is interested in Cairo’s leading position in strengthening regional security and stability.



“We see evident progress in the bilateral relations”, Sergei Shoigu said.



He also noted that Russia highly appreciates the Egyptian government’s concern for development of bilateral relations in all spheres, including the military one.



Sergei Shoigu considered the regular meeting in “two plus two” format between defence ministers to be a key element of cooperation. During such event, Russian and Egyptian attaches have a unique opportunity to make sure we are on the same page on topical issues of the bilateral cooperation.



"We shall develop all that has been achieved, and we hope for greater achievements in all areas of military cooperation, including joint exercises," Sedki Sobhi assured in his turn, noting that these issues will be discussed in the course of 5th meeting of the Russian-Egyptian joint commission for military and technical cooperation, which is to be held in Moscow in August.



At the same time, Sedki Sobhi emphasized the fact that the complicated situation in the region, characterized, in particular, by high terrorist activity, has a significant impact on the development of the Armed Forces of Egypt.



