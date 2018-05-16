Record Number of Applicants for Defence Industry Jobs

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 16, 2018)

Saab Australia has reported a record number of applicants during a recent recruitment drive.



This further highlights the effectiveness of the Turnbull Government’s policy to attract people to the growing defence industry, the burgeoning work force behind the Australian Defence Force.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the Adelaide-based company’s latest graduate recruitment round was a huge success.



“Saab has advised more than 260 applications were received, which shows growing confidence in the defence industry sector and the careers on offer,” Minister Pyne said.



“This is an increase of more than 100 applications over the previous year, speaking volumes about how attractive careers in the defence industry are becoming.”



The recruitment success comes after the Turnbull Government’s “Workforce Behind the Defence Force” information campaign to attract people to the industry.



“It’s a great demonstration of how the contracts the Turnbull Government has awarded to Saab create opportunities for high skilled jobs.”



The Turnbull Government recently announced Saab Australia had been chosen to provide the Situational Awareness System for the Navy’s 12 new Offshore Patrol Vessels creating up to 50 direct jobs.



The Turnbull Government has also chosen to mandate Saab Australia to provide the Combat Management System for all surface ships in the Navy, except the Future Frigates and Air Warfare Destroyers, which will have an Aegis combat system with a Saab interface.



“Starting in 2019, successful candidates will receive practical full-time employment in engineering and computer science.”



Minister Pyne said Saab will continue to expand its 400 strong workforce with educational programs which have a particular emphasis on local schools and universities.



-ends-

