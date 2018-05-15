Crews of Black Sea Fleet Missile Systems Practise Repelling Sea Attacks

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 15, 2018)

Crews of Bastion and Bal coastal missile systems of the Black Sea Fleet are practising to deliver missile strikes when deploying the systems after marching in Crimea.



The missile system crews are holding tactical, technical, and special training. The training is aimed to improve their skills in target detecting, aiming, and preparing the missile systems for delivering missile strikes in different conditions.



The troops are deploying hardware in different positions and terrain, preparing the systems for launches, and changing positions.



