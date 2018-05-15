Canada Nears Deployment of Israeli Radar System

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 15, 2018)

OTTAWA --- The Canadian Army plans to deploy its first new Medium Range Radar system this summer, the Ottawa Citizen reports. Canada awarded a contract in 2015 for ten radar systems, which are developed by Elta of Israel. The systems are portable, and are used to detect and identify sources of indirect fire, including rockets, mortars, and rocket-propelled grenades. Rheinmetall Canada is the prime contractor.



Most of the systems will be used by the 4th Artillery Regiment, Royal Canadian Aritllery, in New Brunswick, according to the Army. The first radar is being tested at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown.



The radar contract spans a period of three years, and includes logistical support, and in-service support with an extension option. The initial contract was worth CAD130 million. With all options included, the contract could be worth up to CAD243 million.



-ends-

