Naval Group Showcases its Latest Innovation at BSDA in Bucharest

(Source: Naval Group; issued May 16, 2018)

From 16th to 19th April 2018, Naval Group participates to the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace (BSDA) in Bucharest. Naval Group will showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies, demonstrating its capabilities in modern military ship and submarine building along with high tech solutions for systems and competence as leading naval integrator. Come and meet us at booth B715 Hall B.



Naval Group presents its leading technologies at BSDA



Naval Group will showcase at BSDA its Gowind 2500, a multi-mission corvette designed for combat and its equipment.



The Gowind 2500 is Naval Group’s response to 21st century defence and security challenges. The platform is sea-proven and combines unrivalled stealth features, resilience and high availability with outstanding anti-air (AW), anti-surface (ASW) and anti-submarine warfare (ASuW) performance thanks to the MU90 and to the CANTO-V.



The MU90 is the sole totally new lightweight torpedo in the world. Designed and built with the most advanced technology, it is capable to counter any type of nuclear or conventional submarine even acoustically coated, deep diving, fast evasive, deploying anti-torpedo effectors or bottomed in littoral areas. The CANTO-V represents a breakthrough in the field of anti-torpedo defence. Based on dilution/confusion concept, it is the only solution capable of protecting surface vessels against both the most advanced and the previous generation torpedoes.



The Gowind 2500 is operated with the SETIS. This state-of-the-art combat is combat-proven on the French Navy’s FREMM frigates and interoperable with NATO systems. It provides the operator with the best management and decision-making aids, ensuring the Gowind 2500 supremacy over conventional and asymmetric threats.



As for submarines capabilities, Naval Group will present the Scorpène 2000, a submarine ideally suited for action and operational effectiveness. It fulfils the entire scope of missions: anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, strikes against land-based objectives, integration in a naval force or a joint NATO operation, special operations, offensive minelaying, area surveillance and blockade, intelligence gathering. Integrating the improvements from Barracuda, the Scorpène 2000 has the latest cutting-edge capabilities.



Naval Group and SNC’s exclusive partnership



On April 20th, 2018 Constanţa Shipyard (SNC) and Naval Group signed an exclusive partnership to deliver four Gowind 2500 corvettes to the Romanian Navy.



This partnership will enable SNC to benefit from Naval Group’s centuries-long expertise in military shipbuilding and fully mastered transfer of technology process. It will ensure the Romanian industry is implicated in the conception, the construction and the maintenance of the ships, ensuring Romania’s sovereignty and creating high added-value jobs on the long term.



