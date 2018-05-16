BAE Systems Delivering for Australian Industry

(Source: BAE Systems; issued May 16, 2018)

BAE Systems today welcomed the announcement by Rolls Royce that it has selected Australian engineering company Marand as its local partner to construct the enclosures for its MT30 engines, should BAE Systems be selected to build nine Future Frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.



BAE Systems has proposed an Australian version of the Global Combat Ship to replace the ageing ANZAC class frigates for SEA 5000. The MT30 engines will be major components of the Global Combat Ship – Australia.



Rolls Royce is a major supplier of critical equipment for the Type 26 Global Combat Ship, currently being manufactured by BAE Systems in the UK.



Rolls Royce is one of a number of multinational companies that have committed to transferring technologies and capability to Australia, to develop an enduring sovereign Australian shipbuilding capability.



BAE Systems Australia SEA 5000 Managing Director Nigel Stewart said: “Our approach is to create an economic powerhouse of advanced manufacturing in Australia.



“Together with our major suppliers and partners, we are committed to creating and sustaining advanced manufacturing jobs and to help develop skills that will create a sovereign shipbuilding industry in Australia.



“Today’s announcement is a significant commitment by our combined team to develop and grow Australian capability for the SEA 5000 program, and prepare Australian industry for future export opportunities.



