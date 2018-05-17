Inaugural Defence Export Forum Meeting

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 17, 2018)

The Government’s vision of a strong, resilient and internationally competitive Australian defence industry took another step forward today with the inaugural meeting of the Defence Export Forum in Canberra.



The meeting was chaired by the Australian Defence Export Advocate, the Hon. David Johnston and brought together Commonwealth agencies, state and territory governments, and industry peak bodies.



Minister Pyne said the states and territories are important partners in achieving the Government’s vision for Australian defence industry.



"The Defence Export Forum will help deliver a collaborative approach, allowing us to coordinate export advocacy efforts across all levels of government and industry, minimising duplication of resources,” Minister Pyne said.



The Forum was an important initiative of the Defence Export Strategy released on 29 January 2018, which set out a comprehensive approach to delivering an export system to plan, guide, grow and measure defence exports.



The inaugural meeting follows the opening of the Australian Defence Export Office on 23 April 2018.



Minister Pyne said the opening of the Export Office and the establishment of the Defence Export Forum shows that the government is delivering on what it says.



“We are delivering what Australian defence industry needs to achieve export success, become more sustainable and more internationally competitive, all in support of Australia’s Defence capability,” Minister Pyne said.



