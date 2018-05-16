Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 16, 2018)

General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $206,009,932 firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to retrofit 122 MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft.



Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by June 20, 2024.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $40,886,489 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-F-2364).



-ends-

