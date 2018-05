Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 16, 2018)

L3 Technologies Inc., Londonderry, New Hampshire, was awarded a $391,761,379 hybrid (cost and firm-fixed-price) contract for procurement of enhanced night vision goggle, binocular.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 2, 2021.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-18-D-0003).



