Raytheon: Romania Will Get Newest Patriot Configuration

(Source: Romania Insider; posted May 17, 2018)

US defense group Raytheon will deliver its latest configuration of the Patriot air defense missile system to Romania, the one currently used by the US Army, according to Mike Ellison, country manager of Raytheon Romania, local News.ro reported.



The systems have new hardware and software components, added in 2017.



The Raytheon official added that Romanian specialists will contribute in the future to optimizing and modernizing this system.



Some components of the Patriot systems, namely parts of the radar, may be produced in Romania, by local company Aerostar Bacau, Raytheon announced earlier this year.



According to Ellison, the partnership between Romania and Raytheon has an important role in strengthening NATO’s Eastern flank as Europe faces the biggest challenges since the fall of the Berlin Wall.



Romania has already paid the first Patriot system, which has a cost of USD 910.1 million. The total cost of this program is USD 4.64 billion, VAT included.



-ends-

