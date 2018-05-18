TAI Will Demonstrate Its Indigenous Products In KADEX 2018

(Source Turkish Aerospace Industries; issued May 18, 2018)

ANKARA --- Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) will participate in the V. International Exhibition of Weapon Systems and Military Equipment (KADEX 2018) which will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan between May 23-26, 2018.



Our company will showcase “ANKA” Multirole UAV System, “HÜRKUŞ” New Generation Basic Trainer, “T129 ATAK” Multirole Combat Helicopter, and “T625” Multirole Helicopter and Turkish Fighter (TF) models.



Having played an active role in the Central Asia Market, TAI aims to strengthen the product positioning with the countries in the region with its indigenous products; particularly ANKA Multirole UAV System and HÜRKUŞ New Generation Basic Trainer and Light Attack/Armed Reconnaissance Aircraft.



