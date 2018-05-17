Chinese Naval Ships Make Technical Stop in Spain

(Source: China Military Online; issued May 17, 2018)

VALENCIA, Spain --- The 28th escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy comprising the guided missile frigates Yancheng and Weifang and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu arrived at the Port of Valencia in Spain on May 13 for a three-day technical stop.



Chinese ambassador to Spain Lv Fan and working staff of the Chinese Embassy in Spain were among the welcoming crowd at the port last Sunday. They boarded the three ships to extend their greetings to the Chinese naval officers and men.



The commanding officers of the taskforce met with the commanding officers of Spanish naval troops stationed in Valencia.



The 28th Chinese naval escort taskforce left the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Somali coast on May 2 after handing over its escort mission to the 29th Chinese naval escort taskforce. At the Port of Valencia, the taskforce had replenishment of materials and equipment maintenance. The Chinese naval soldiers visited historical and cultural attractions in Valencia.



-ends-

