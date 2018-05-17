Army Air Defence Development to be Discussed in Smolensk

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 17, 2018)

On 17-18 May 2018, the Military Tactical Air Defence Academy named after Marshal of the Soviet Union A.M. Vasilevsky (the city of Smolensk) will host the XXVI Military Scientific Conference on the theory and practice of the modern Army Air Defence’s employment in the RF Armed Forces.



The event is supervised by Lieutenant-General Alexander Leonov, the Chief of the Army Air Defence of the Russian Armed Forces, together with the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences, Academy of Military Sciences, and other structures.



The conference is to house an exhibition of the Military-Industrial Complex enterprises.



It is also planned to conduct a round table to discuss modern views on employment of the Army Air Defence formations, military units and the prospective armaments system.



