First State Supply Contract for Tigr Armored Vehicle Fulfilled in Airborne Troops

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued May 17, 2018)

The Russian Airborne Troops have received the 4WD Tigr armored vehicles supplied under the state contract. New vehicles equipped with the Arbalet-DM remote control system are actively used in the troops during tactical and fire trainings.



Currently another procurement contract is being processed to supply these vehicles in the troops by 2020.



-ends-