Chinese Experts Performed Ansat Evaluation Flights

(Source: Rostec; issued May 8, 2018)

Representatives of the PRC Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) visited a Kazan Helicopter Plant (KVZ) affiliated to the Russian Helicopters Holding. The visit took place under the procedure of Russian Ansat type certificate validation in China. Chinese specialists spent 10 days to acquaint themselves with the helicopters production facility and perform Ansat test flights during.



A plant tour, made it possible for the CAAS representatives to acquaint themselves with the entire Ansat assembly chain. In addition, Kazan Helicopter Plant specialists made presentations on the helicopter design, quality control system, service bulletins and airworthiness directives. The delegation work program also provided for joint test flights, instrumentation performance check-ups and an Ansat helicopter validation flight.



"We have completed a large amount of preparatory work for an Ansat helicopter certification in China. A corresponding application was submitted to the PRC aviation authorities early this year. The report of the inspectors who visited the KVZ is to underlie a decision on the Russian type certificate validation in this country. We received only positive comments from the Chinese counterparts, and, therefore, I hope that the decision will be positive and it will be made before long," said Andrei Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters Holding.



As previously reported, Russian Helicopters together with the Federal Air Transport Agency held the first round of negotiations with CAAC representatives on the validation of the Russian Ansat helicopter type certificate in China this year in February. It is planned to supply the first batch of Ansat helicopters to China this year.



