Local Industry to Benefit from Explosive Ordnance Facility Upgrades

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued May 18, 2018)

The Turnbull Liberal Government’s investment in the Fort Direction Explosive Ordnance facility south of Hobart is set to provide a welcome boost to local firms.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, and Liberal Senator for Tasmania, Senator the Hon Eric Abetz, today announced that Hansen Yuncken, based in Hobart, has been appointed as the Medium Works Contractor for the construction of the new facilities at Fort Direction.



The $2.8 million project to build a new administration building at the Fort Direction Depot is part of the Turnbull Liberal Government’s new Local Industry Capability Plan initiative, which is ensuring that local businesses and trades have the best opportunity possible to secure work on Defence infrastructure projects.



“As part of the Local Industry Capability Plan, Hansen Yuncken, has committed to sourcing 95 per cent of its contractors from the local area. This is will ensure that the majority of the $2.8 million invested in Fort Direction stays in the Tasmanian economy, creating jobs and supporting local industry,” Minister Payne said.



“This project is the first of the Local Industry Capability Plan pilots to be implemented and it is pleasing to see that such a high percentage of works will be sourced from local Tasmanian businesses and suppliers.”



“This project will help the ADF to implement the capability plans set out in the Turnbull Government’s 2016 Defence White Paper as part of our $200 billion investment in Defence capability.”



Senator Abetz said that Tasmanian small and medium sized businesses have the capability to undertake the work at Fort Direction necessary to support Defence requirements.



“Tasmanian businesses are some of the best in Australia and I have no doubt that the managing contractor will be able to achieve the 95 per cent target of local businesses and trades on this important project,” Senator Abetz said.



“The Federal Liberal Government’s commitment to backing local Tasmanian workers will help to add to Tasmania’s economic recovery which has seen more than 13,000 Tasmanians find work since 2013 while delivering Defence capability for our nation.”



“The Tasmanian Liberal Senate Team, along with Braddon Liberal candidate Brett Whiteley, will continue to work hard for all Tasmanians to ensure they can secure work as the Federal and State Liberal Governments work in partnership to invest and grow our state.”



The 2018-19 Budget confirms that the Turnbull Liberal Government is committed to keeping our nation safe and secure and will grow Defence spending to two per cent of GDP by 2020-21.



-ends-

