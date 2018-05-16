India Issues An RFP for Acquiring 200 Kamov Helicopters from Russia (excerpt)

(Source: Economic Times; posted May 16, 2018)

By Shaurya Karanbir Gurung

Although it was decided in principle several years ago, the contract for the 200 Ka-226T light helicopters that Indian forces urgently need has still not been signed, but the release of the RFP should finally launch the official process. (Twitter photo)

NEW DELHI --- India has moved a step further and reached a milestone in its project of procuring and co-producing 200 Kamov Ka-226T helicopters worth Rs 21,000 crore from Russia for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, defence ministry officials privy to the matter said.The ministry, a few days ago, issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project to the manufacturer, Russian Helicopters, part of Russian corporation, Rostec. “The RFP for the 200 Kamov helicopters was signed and given a week ago to Russian Helicopters. This is a milestone in the process of procuring them,” said an official.The RFP is an important document in the Indian defence procurement process and elaborates on the general requirement of the equipment, the numbers required, delivery timeframes, maintenance and support package.Officials explained that the RFP was worked out in consultation with the joint venture setup between Russian Helicopters and Indian defence PSU, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.Last year, Indian and Russian officials had met several times to sort out the RFP, including understanding how the program will unfold in India. The RFP makes clear the intent to procure 200 of the helicopters, which entails 135 for the army and 65 for the IAF.“For the army, 40 will be in flyaway condition and the rest 95 will be co-produced with Russia,” explained an official, adding that the next step is for the manufacturer to respond to the RFP to take the process forward. (end of excerpt)-ends-