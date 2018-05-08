Incumbent Gets Replaced in US Navy Contract for Anti-Ship Missile Tracking

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued May 08, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Navy has awarded DRS Laurel Technologies, a division of Leonardo DRS, a $64.3 million firm fixed-price contract for the delivery of 59 AN/SPQ-9B radars and associated equipment.

By winning the contract, DRS unseated incumbent contractor Northrop Grumman. According to the contract announcement, two bids were submitted for the competitively procured contract through the Federal Business Opportunities website.



Both the Navy and Northrop Grumman declined to comment.



The contract combines purchases from the U.S. Navy and Japan, which was approved under the Foreign Military Sales program. If all contract options are exercised, the total value of deal could increase to $263 million. Work on the radars is expected to be finished in June 2022.



The AN/SPQ-9B radar is an X-band, pulse-doppler radar that provides real-time acquisition and automatic tracking of multiple surface and air targets while maintaining surface detection, gunfire control and navigational capabilities.



The radar is designed to protect surface ships from a variety of threats like low-flying anti-ship cruise missiles, low- and slow-flying aircraft, UAVs, and helicopters.



The radar is deployed on aircraft carriers, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, cutters and a number of other vessels.



