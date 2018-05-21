US to Export Saab’s Sea Giraffe AMB Radar in Foreign Military Sales Deal

(Source: Saab; issued May 21, 2018)

Saab will supply the Sea Giraffe AMB naval radar system to the US Navy (USN) for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal between the US and the Philippines.



The Sea Giraffe AMB (designated as AN/SPS-77 by the USN) will be installed on two Philippine Navy frigates: BRP Gregorio del Pilar (FF-15) and BRP Ramon Alcaraz (FF-16), both former US Coast Guard Hamilton-class cutters. The sale also includes Saab’s 9LV for radar control and display for enhanced situational awareness.



“With Sea Giraffe AMB currently part of three separate US Navy programmes, this contract further strengthens Saab’s position as a trusted supplier for the US Navy. We are proud that our world-class naval radar meets the USN’s standards and needs,” says Anders Carp, Head of Saab business area Surveillance.



Sea Giraffe AMB offers 3D, multi-role, medium-range air and surface surveillance.





