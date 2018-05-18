Russia's Weapons Export Grows in 2017 in Spite of Sanctions

MOSCOW --- Russia's weapons export increased in 2017 in spite of sanctions, CEO of Russia's Rostec State Corporation told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.



Weapons export totaled 13.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2017 compared with 13.1 billion dollars in 2016, Sergey Chemezov said when presenting a report on the performance of his company to Putin, according to a transcript on the presidential website.



State-owned Rostec, established in late 2007, is Russia's largest weapons exporter. The company and its CEO are both under U.S. sanctions.



Western sanctions have complicated sales of Russian arms, but Moscow is ready to work under the challenging conditions and export more military equipment to other countries than planned, Tass news agency quoted Vladimir Kozhin, a presidential aide, as saying in March.



Russia carries out cooperation with some 100 countries in military and technical sectors, Kozhin added.



The latest set of sanctions affecting 38 Russian individuals and entities, including seven business leaders and 17 senior officials, for their alleged "malign activity" around the world, was adopted by Washington in April.



