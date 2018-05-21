Successful Test Firing of Brahmos to Validate Service Life Extension

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued May 21, 2018)

BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired at 1040 hours today from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore, Odisha as part of service life extension programme. The life extension test firing of BrahMos was conducted from a Static Inclined Launcher, proving the efficacy and longevity of the system which was witnessed by the Scientist from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BrahMos.



The precision strike missile flew in its designated trajectory and the key components functioned perfectly.



BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia, the highly versatile BrahMos has emerged as the ultimate weapon of choice in modern warfare with its unmatched speed, precision and firepower.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated team DRDO and BrahMos for the successful test firingand said that it would result in huge saving of replacement cost of missiles held in the inventory of Indian Armed Forces.



Chairman DRDO & Secretary Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher, congratulated team DRDO and BrahMos scientists on the successful validation of life extension test firing of BrahMos Missile. DG (BrahMos) & CEO & MD, BrahMos Dr Sudhir Mishra congratulated the team BrahMos for the successful flight test and said this launch will benefit the Armed Forces to maintain inventory for economical and longer duration.



