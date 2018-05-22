Airbus Statement Regarding the Recent WTO AB Report and the Second Compliance Communication by the EU

(Source: Airbus; issued May 22, 2018)

AMSTERDAM --- Airbus and the European member States France, Germany, Spain and the UK have agreed on some amendments to A380 and A350XWB Reimbursable Launch Investment (RLI) loans.This allowed the European Union to notify the WTO of an additional set of compliance measures, responding to Tuesday's publication of the WTO Appellate Body report. In its report, the WTO had clarified that the European Union and Airbus have achieved compliance in respect of the vast majority of the support at issue but considered that some remaining obligations required minor adjustments. Those have now been addressed by the EU. The terms of these amendments – like the terms of the original RLI contracts themselves – remain confidential but they are aligned with current market conditions.Airbus General Counsel John Harrison stated: "We are confident that we have now achieved full compliance in the DS316 case as a clear demonstration of the will to ensure a fair trade environment respecting international trade agreements. Airbus is looking forward to seeing the same constructive attitude and actions of the US and Boeing in the upcoming DS353 case."Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.