Putin Claimed A New Nuclear-Powered Missile Had Unlimited Range — But It Flew Only 22 Miles In Its Most Successful Test Yet (excerpt)

(Source: CNBC; posted May 22, 2018)

By Amanda Macias

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged earlier this year that his country had a new nuclear-powered missile with unlimited range — but it has yet to perform a successful test over multiple attempts, according to sources with direct knowledge of a U.S. intelligence report on the weapons program.The cruise missile was tested four times between November and February, each resulting in a crash, according to sources who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity.The U.S. assessed that the longest test flight lasted just more than two minutes, with the missile flying 22 miles before losing control and crashing. The shortest test lasted four seconds and flew for five miles. (end of excerpt)-ends-