The first serial helicopter Mi-171A2 made a flight as part of a flight test program at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant of the Helicopters of Russia holding company. The first multi-purpose Mi-171A2 will be transferred to the airline "UTair-Helicopter Services" for trial operation for work in the Polar Regions.



"This is not just an upgraded helicopter - it is a fundamentally new rotorcraft with modern digital technologies on board and completely different operating characteristics. I am confident that this development will find wide demand both in Russian and foreign markets. The helicopter is a full-fledged competitor to the world's analogues in the most popular segment of multipurpose rotorcrafts, "said Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Rostec.



As he noted, the circle of potential helicopter buyers includes, first of all, countries exploiting its predecessors - Mi-8/17. According to the CEO of Rostec, negotiations are currently underway to certify the Mi-171A2 in Latin American countries. The countries of Asia, Africa and Russia's neighboring states are also showing interest.



More than 80 changes were made to the design of the Mi-171A2. The helicopter is equipped with VK-2500PS-03 engines with digital control system. The rotorcraft has a more efficient X-shaped steering screw and a new rotor with composite blades and an improved aerodynamic profile. Due to aerodynamics alone the thrust of the main rotor Mi-171A2 increased by more than 700 kg, which positively influenced the flight performance of the helicopter.



The helicopter can be effectively used day and night, in high mountains, at low and high temperatures, high humidity and above the water surface.



