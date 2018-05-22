Bolivian Radar Systems to be Installed by 2019

(Source: Forecast International; issued May 22, 2018)

LA PAZ --- On May 20, 2018, the Bolivian Ministry of Defense announced some details regarding radar systems acquired from Thales of France. Bolivia signed a EUR185 million ($198.8 million) contract with Thales in November 2015 covering 13 radar systems to be used by the military and civil agencies.



The radar systems will begin to be installed in groups of two in January 2019. Installation is expected to be completed by December 2019.



The systems consist of seven active radar systems and six passive radar systems, also known as secondary radars. The active radars, which consist of four air defense systems, one Star 2000 primary surveillance radar, and two TRAC approach radar systems, will be operated by the military. The six RSM970 secondary radar systems will be operated by civil agencies.



The military radar systems will also have a three-dimensional detection capability. They will be able to detect distance, altitude, as well as speed.



Each device will start operations gradually because, once installed, there will be a period of approximately one and a half months in which all systems are tested, then calibration flights are carried out to fine-tune the sensors. Only at the conclusion of these tests, will the radar systems be officially declared operational.



In addition, Bolivian military personnel will need to be trained in the operation of the radar systems. Operators will learn how to interpret data received by the radar systems as well as how to direct the radars to observe specific locations. Four military and four civil officials have already traveled to France to receive the training. Those eight individuals will train other operators in Bolivia.



