Expert Says China Needs to Build at Least Six Aircraft Carriers

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued May 22, 2018)

At least six aircraft carriers need to be built by China to safeguard national security and protect interests overseas, said Chinese military expert Liang Fang, after China's second aircraft carrier completed initial sea trials on May 18.



China's second aircraft carrier in sea trials



The aircraft carrier, which is the first to be built domestically, returned to dock at Dalian Shipyard in northeast China's Liaoning Province on May 18 after the five day trial.



Liang disclosed that based on the development of the aircraft carrier, it won't be long before another is developed by China.



Liang pointed out that as China has a long coastline, the country needs to build at least six aircraft carriers along with several aircraft carrier battle groups to safeguard national security and protect interests overseas.



Although there is still a long way for China to go in terms of building a world-class army, the country will spare no effort to complete modernization of national defense and armed forces by 2035, said the expert.



-ends-

