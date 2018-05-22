DAC Approves Measures to Simplify Defence Procurement Procedure

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued May 22, 2018)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, met here today.



In continuation of its efforts to streamline defence procurement procedures and to reduce timelines so as to ensure timely delivery of equipment to the Armed Forces, the DAC discussed and approved various measures to simplify the defence procurement procedure.



These measures will be incorporated in the DPP-16, the manual governing the defence procurement procedure. The significant changes inter-alia include devolution of powers within the Ministry of Defence and the Service Headquarters, concurrent running of the acquisition process instead of sequential stage clearance, deletion of repetitive processes, aligning of various documents with revised financial guidelines, amongst others.



These measures will go a long way in obviating undue procedural delays and will hasten activities besides shrinking procurement timelines.



These amendments form part of the ongoing Business Process Re-engineering in Defence Capital procurements.



-ends-

