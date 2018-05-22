Successive Test Firing of Brahmos Missile to Validate Critical Indigenous Components

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued May 22, 2018)

BrahMos, supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired at 1145 hours today from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Balasore, Odisha. The missile was launched from a Mobile Autonomous Launcher (MAL) and successfully flew in its pre-set trajectory fulfilling its mission objectives.



In today’s launch the major subsystems manufactured indigenously under “Make in India” campaign were tested. “Through this launch the critical indigenous components including fuel management system and other non-metallic airframe components have qualified to form part of the missile” said DG (BrahMos) & CEO & MD, BrahMos, Dr Sudhir Mishra after witnessing the launch.



SA to RM & DG (Missiles & Strategic Systems) Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the Scientists for successfully developing the multiple sections of BrahMos and proving them in the mission.



Chairman DRDO & Secretary Department of Defence R&D Dr S Christopher congratulated Team DRDO and BrahMos on the successive successful flight test and said that a major milestone has been achieved in the indigenisation of BrahMos.



BrahMos is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia. The highly versatile BrahMos has been operationalised in the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.



BRAHMOS has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern-day complex battlefields with its impeccable land-attack, anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities.



