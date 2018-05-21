China's Self-Developed Plane Engine Completes Test Run

China's self-developed demonstrator aircraft engine CJ-1000AX has completed a successful test run in Shanghai, the engine maker said Sunday.



AECC Commercial Aircraft Engine Co Ltd (ACAE) designed CJ-1000AX for China's homemade large C919 passenger jet, developed to rival global leading airliners such as Airbus A320 and Boeing B737.



The engine reached a rotational speed of up to 6,600 revolutions per minute in the test run, ACAE said.



The company inked a deal with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the maker of the C919 jetliner, on developing its engine system in December 2016, and completed assembling CJ-1000AX in December, 2017.



ACAE has more than 110 global and domestic partners in commercial aircraft engine industry.



