Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Dallas, Texas, was awarded a $46,607,974 modification (0003) to contract W31P4Q-17-G-0001 for post-deployment build-8.1 Phased Array Tracking to Intercept Of Target Advanced Capability-3 system ground and flight test support.



Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,710,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Red Stone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

