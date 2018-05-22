Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2018)

-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded an $182,433,471 modification (0029) to contract W56HZV-15-D-0031 for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical trucks, palletized load system (PLS) trucks, PLS trailers, and container transfer enhancement upgrade of M1076A0 PLSTs on the family of heavy tactical vehicles.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $182,433,471 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.





-- Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $52,768,224 modification (0028) to contract W56HZV-15-D-0031 for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical trucks, palletized load system (PLS) trucks, PLS trailers, and container transfer enhancement upgrade of M1076A0 PLSTs on the family of heavy tactical vehicles.

Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $52,768,224 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

