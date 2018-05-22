Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 22, 2018)

Defense Systems and Solutions, Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $2,560,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee; cost-plus-incentive-fee; firm-fixed-price; and fixed-price-incentive) contract for technical support of the Aviation and Missile Research, Development, Engineering Center's Prototype Integration Facility.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2027.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-D-0001).



